Police catch 3 suspects who left scene of shooting at Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have three suspects in custody.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday police responded to report of a shooting in the 2400 Block of East Shadybrook in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson. Upon arrival police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot. EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned a disturbance occurred outside a home in the 2400 Block of East Shadybrook between the victim and Broderick Lloyd when a gun was fired. Lloyd left the scene in a grey Pontiac. A short time later, officer located and stopped the vehicle in the area of 17th and Hillside, according to Davidson.

During the traffic stop, officer contacted two 18-year-old females in the front and suspects Lloyd, 18-year-old Adonis Dailey, 18, and 19-year-old Deandre Greenley in the back. Officers also found drugs and a gun in the vehicle.

Police arrested Dailey on requested charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, Greenley of Shawnee, OK., on requested charges of possession of marijuana and Lloyd, 19, on a requested charge of aggravated battery, according to Davidson.

Police do not know if the incident is gang related. The two teenage women were not arrested, according to Davidson.