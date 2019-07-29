Great Bend Post

Police: 1 in custody, search for 2 suspects in Kan. shooting continues

by

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting, have one suspect in custody and continue to search for a second suspect.

Larry D. Huggins III, 19 , Topeka

Anthony Soto, 21, Topeka

Just after 11 p.m. July 13, officers were dispatched to 1516 SW 16th Street in Topeka on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from
life-threating injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his
injures.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored vehicle leaving the area northbound at a high rate of
speed.

Keys photo Shawnee Co.

On Sunday, police arrested Jihad Anwar Keys, 20 years old in connection to this investigation on requested charges of Aggravated Battery, Felon in Possession of Firearm, and  Aggravated Assault.
Detective’s are still attempting to locate