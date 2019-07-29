Open Educational Resources….a way to make a college education more affordable

Open Educational Resources is an initiative at Barton Community College that is not only saving students from triple-digit textbook costs, but also allowing instructors to mix-and-match content for a more personalized, engaging learning experience. OER are teaching and learning materials that are freely available online for everyone to use. Lee Miller is the Director of Innovation and Compliance at Barton in the Center for Academic Innovation and Excellence.

With OER, Miller says it’s conceivable that a student could complete a 60-hour college degree without buying a single textbook. She says Open Educational Resources are already available at Barton and will continue to be expanded in the future.

Miller says instructors are developing five online OER courses that include College Algebra, Public Speaking and General General Psychology.

While providing Affordability to students, other benefits include immediate access to materials, an increased opportunity for student success. Instructors enjoy more academic freedom for creativity and innovation in the classroom, knowing everyone has the needed materials and having opportunities to re-engage in the curriculum assessment and redesign as needed.