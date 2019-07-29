Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Nancy Gean McAllister, 62, passed away July 27, 2019, at Diversicare of Larned, Larned, Kan. She was born February 27, 1957, in Natick, Mass., to Robert F. and Patricia Ann (Gean) Fairbanks. Nancy married Clayton McAllister July 7, 1979, in Great Bend. He survives.

Nancy, a resident of Great Bend since 1963 coming from Hoisington, was a special education instructor for U.S.D. 428 for 17 years. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir, served as treasurer for 20 years and was the Christian Education Director for 10 years. Nancy was also a member of the Xi Delta Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority since 1986, earning her master’s degree and order of the rose. She enjoyed walking, reading and cherished her time with her family.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Clayton McAllister, of the home; two sons, Josh McAllister of Great Bend and Evan McAllister and wife Kristin of Salina; one grandson, Cameron McAllister; mother, Patty Ann Fairbanks of Great Bend; two brothers, Bob Fairbanks of Great Bend and Bill Fairbanks of Lee’s Summit, Mo. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert F. Fairbanks.

Funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Bend, with Pastor Michael Munz presiding. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend. Visitation will be Noon to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to First Congregational United Church of Christ, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

