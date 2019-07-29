Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.