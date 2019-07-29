Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a startling scene, Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer suddenly heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall while being taken out of the game in a 9-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Bauer said he had been frustrated, and apologized for his actions in a statement after the game.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — George Springer led off the game with a home run, Jose Altuve and rookie Yordan Alvarez also connected and the Houston Astros beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2. The Astros have won nine of 11, including two of three in this interleague matchup of division leaders. Paul Goldschmidt’s team record-tying streak of six straight games with a home run ended for St. Louis. He singled in five at-bats.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Tyreek Hill was contrite but repentant in his first comments since he was banished from the Kansas City Chiefs following an audio recording in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their son. The star wide receiver declined Sunday to discuss the specifics of his case, which wound to a conclusion late last week when the NFL declined to punish him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. But he did apologize for the precarious situation it left the Chiefs in this past offseason.

ATLANTA (AP) — Following a 17-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, Tony Gonzalez is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has the second most catches in NFL history, behind Jerry Rice. Gonzalez helped revolutionize the tight end position.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins have stretched their lead in the AL Central to two games over the Cleveland Indians. Miguel Sanó belted a three-run homer while the Twins scored five times in the first inning of an 11-1 pounding of the White Sox. The Indians wasted a 5-3 lead and a three-run homer by Carlos Santana in a 9-6 loss to the Royals.

BOSTON (AP) _ Didi Gregorius and Austin Romine each hit two-run homers off Chris Sale as the New York Yankees outscored the Red Sox, 9-6 in Boston to avoid a four-game sweep. Domingo Germán took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and allowed four hits while striking out nine over 5 1/3 to move to 13-2. The Red Sox committed three errors to fall into third in the AL East, nine games behind the Yankees.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs have moved back into a first-place tie with the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central, one game ahead of Milwaukee. Kyle Schwarber was the hitting star in the Cubs’ 11-4 mauling of the Brewers, hitting a grand slam and a three-run homer off Kyle Davies. Homers by George Springer, Jose Altuve and rookie Yordan Alvarez powered the Astros past the Cardinals, 6-2 to keep Houston eight games ahead of Oakland atop the AL West.

UNDATED (AP) _ Stephen Strasburg won his seventh consecutive start and the Washington Nationals climbed back within 5 ½ games of the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves by thrashing the Los Angeles Dodgers, 11-4. Strasburg struck out nine, walked none and limited a potent Dodgers lineup to one run and two hits over seven innings to earn his major league-leading 14th win. J.T. Realmuto launched a grand slam and three other Phillies went deep in a 9-4 thumping of Atlanta.

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Mets have acquired All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson. Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He has a $7.4 million salary and is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. And the Cleveland Indians have acquired pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo from the Rays for minor league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international slot money.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) _ Denny Hamlin had enough fuel to pull away off the final restart in an overtime finish for his fifth victory at Pocono Raceway. Hamlin raced to his third victory of the season and 34th overall in NACAR Cup Series race, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its 11th win in 21 races this season. Hamlin held off teammates Erik Jones, who needed a win to secure a spot in the playoffs. Martin Truex Jr. was third, followed by William Bryon and Kyle Larson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Brooks Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and cruised to a three-stroke victory over Webb Simpson at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Playing with Rory McIlroy in their first final-group pairing, the top-ranked Koepka closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind for his seventh PGA Tour title. He finished at 16-under 264.

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) _ Bernhard Langer beat Paul Broadhurst by two shots to win the Senior British Open for his record-extending 11th senior major title. Langer trailed Broadhurst by three shots before firing a 4-under 66 to finish at 6-under 274 for his record fourth Senior Open title. After heavy rain delayed the round by almost six hours, the two-time Masters champion opened with four birdies on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 13 and 14 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to build a four-stroke lead.

PARIS (AP) _ Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees. The 22-year-old Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era. Bernal succeeded Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas as the British outfit posted a seventh Tour victory with a fourth different rider in eight years.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 6 St. Louis 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 9

Final Minnesota 11 Chi White Sox 1

Final Kansas City 9 Cleveland 6

Final Oakland 6 Texas 5

Final L-A Angels 5 Baltimore 4

Final Seattle 3 Detroit 2, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Boston 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 4

Final Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2

Final N-Y Mets 8 Pittsburgh 7

Final Miami 5 Arizona 1

Final Washington 11 L-A Dodgers 4

Final Chi Cubs 11 Milwaukee 4

Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 6