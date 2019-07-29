Great Bend – Ivan Leon Mettscher, The Family Barber, joined his Savior in heaven on July 26, 2019 at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus at the grand age of 91. Ivan was born on April 1, 1928 in Hudson Kansas. He was the son of Henry (Hank) George and Pearl (Clark) Mettscher. Ivan’s life professions included working for Hudson Dealer and Rivers Shoe Store in Larned. In 1951 he moved to Great Bend and worked for 10 years as a driller on oil rigs for several major oil companies.

With the desire to spend more time with his family he entered and graduated from Barber School in Wichita, Kansas. After working for the Uptown Barber Shop behind the Ralph Wallace Café for several weeks he was recruited by Clem Lang to work in the Family Barber Shop on North Washington. After three years Ivan purchased the shop and continued for 52 years as a Barber Stylist cutting and styling the hair of 3 and sometimes 4 generations of families. He loved people and used his time cutting their hair to get to know them. He never met a stranger and was always there when help was needed.

In 1964 he joined the Noon Lions Club and was involved in establishing the first student scholarship at Barton Community College given by the club. He served on the Lions board and as Scoutmaster of Troop 150 sponsored by the Lions Club. His son Randall received his Eagle and Order of the Arrow awards while Ivan was Scoutmaster. Along with other scoutmasters and district scout executive Charles Gunn, Ivan helped establish the Cheyenne Scoutland south of Great Bend on the Arkansas River as the area Boy Scout campground and Camp Aldrich for the Girl Scouts from funding willed for the scouts in the Aldrich estate. Later Ivan was leader of only the second Boy Scout Explorer Post in Motorcycling in the USA.

Ivan served as President of Barton Lake and President of the Argonne Rebels Drum and Bugle Corp Booster Club. Ivan loved his church family and spent many years serving his church, The First Church of the Nazarene in Great Bend, as Sunday school teacher, board member, and as an usher until 2017.

After retirement Ivan spent 17 summers in their fifth wheel in the South Fork Colorado Fun Valley Campground making friends from all over the USA. During this time he started wood burning and making canes and walking sticks from Aspen trees grown in the high country. Soon his canes were scattered across the nation and he took great joy in making canes for local friends.

Ivan dearly loved his family. They always came first. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, taking many road trips, including his longest trip to Jasper, Canada. He loved his Honda Gold Wing and never gave up sharing his joy of the road. He was a big fan of KU Basketball and the KC Royals and enjoyed watching their games on TV and in person. He enjoyed cars and working on them to keep them in top running order. In later years he became a great story teller sharing all his escapades in life.

Ivan spent his last 4 and a half years living with his daughter Vicky and son-in-law Norman on their wooded acreage working outside, enjoying the deer and the turkey that visited their pond by the house.

Ivan is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha, brother Marvin Mettscher of Hutchinson, daughter, Vicky Dayton and husband Norman Dayton of rural Ellinwood, Grandson Ryan Dayton of Great Bend, Grandson Eric Dayton, his wife Nikki, Great grandson Liam Ivan Dayton and Great Granddaughter Loryn Linn Dayton all of Lawrence, Kansas, daughter in law Lisa Mettscher of Montrose, Colorado and granddaughter Randi Mettscher of Balmorhea, Texas. Ivan was preceded in death by his parents and son Randall.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1 PM, Friday, August 2nd, 2019, at the Great Bend First Church of the Nazarene, 4811 Broadway with Pastor Josh Foster officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Nazarene Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

