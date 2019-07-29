Inmate at Harvey County Detention Center dies

NEWTON, Kan. — A Harvey County Detention Center inmate died Friday, after suffering what appears to have been pulmonary congestion and edema.

Just before 7:30a.m. Friday, authorities found 42-year-old Sean Abbott, 42, unresponsive, according to a news release.

Detention deputies and medical staff performed CPR until Newton Fire/EMS arrived.

Abbott was transported to Wesley Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced

dead Friday at 11 p.m.

The Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office conducted the preliminary finding for the cause of death.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Harvey County Sheriff’s Office investigations

unit processed the scene. It is standard protocol for the KBI to be notified of an inmate

death.

This incident is the first known in-custody death of a Harvey County Detention Center

inmate.