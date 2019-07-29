Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Frances E. Wasson, 89, died July 26, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center – Great Bend Campus. She was born September 20, 1929, to Henry and Leah Edith (Goodall) Rogers. Frances married Warren Wasson Oct. 1953, at Las Vegas, Nev. He died Aug. 1979.

Survivors include five sons, John Hanne of Las Vegas, Frank Wasson and wife Wendy of Mesa, Ariz., David Wasson of Portage, Ind., Roger Wasson of Texarkana, Texas and Wayne Wasson of Great Bend; one daughter, Leah Davis of Lebanon, Mo; eighteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren and one great great grandchild She was preceded in death by one son, Wesley Wasson; and one sister, Alma Crooks.

Graveside inurnment service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend, with The Reverend J.P. McCamey presiding. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Frances Wasson Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

