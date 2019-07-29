Early Saturday morning traffic stop leads to drug arrest

The Great Bend Police Department made yet another drug arrest early Saturday morning.

According to the Department, at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, an officer made a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Lincoln St. for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Officer identified a passenger in the vehicle as 40-year old Eugene Black of Great Bend. Black had two outstanding felony probation violation warrants through the Barton County District Court from previous drug arrests. Black was also in possession of a backpack. Inside the backpack was approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies, marijuana, numerous prescription pills, a handgun, over $400 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Black was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked without bail.