Cop Shop (7/26 – 7/28)

Great Bend Police Department Daily Incident Log

(7/26)

FATALITY

At 5:34am a fatality accident was reported at 2nd & Hubbard, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 8:35am a theft was reported at 3929 10th St, Great Bend.

ALARM

At 8:58am an alarm was reported at 3217 28th St, Great Bend.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 9:00am a non injury accident was reported at 2900 Main St, Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 9:03am a non-injury accident was reported at 22nd and Kansas, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 12:51pm a theft was reported at 218 Pine St, Great Bend.

BURGLARY / NOT IN PROCESS

At 1:18pm it was reported someone was messing with the outside AC unit at 807 10th St, Great Bend.

LOST PROPERTY

At 2:52pm a cell phone was lost at 5320 10th St, Great Bend.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

At 4:08pm caller wanted to speak to an officer in reference to a dog barking in the area of 2900 23rd, Great Bend. Caller was advised of options.

THEFT

At 5:18pm a theft was reported at 2400 10th, Great Bend.

ALARM

At 6:37pm an alarm was reported at 1203 Madison, Great Bend.

DRIVING COMPLAINT

At 7:30pm a caller reported a golf cart driving in the area of Lincoln & Meadowlark, Great Bend.

NOISE COMPLAINT

At 9:30pm a caller reported a party across the street with people being loud near 1208 Eisenhower Ave, Great Bend. Subjects were contacted and advised of the complaint.

SHOTS FIRED

At 11:04pm reports of shots fired in the area of 2400 Williams, Great Bend. It was fireworks.

CHECK AREA

At 11:16pm a party was reported in the area of 1305 Morphy St, Great Bend.

CHECK AREA

At 11:58pm a possible underage party was reported at the river. Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded.

(7/27)

CHECK AREA

At 12:06am caller reported a subject parking a vehicle across the street from their house at 1219 Washington, Great Bend.

CHECK AREA

At 12:25am caller reported a possible party at his residence at 2425 Broadway, Great Bend while he was out of town.

NOISE COMPLAINT

At 12:25am caller reported a vehicle revving it’s engine before leaving at 301 3rd St, Great Bend.

FIGHT

At 1:40am a group of subject was reported fighting in the street at 3rd and Locust, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 5:34am a bike was reported stolen at 3503 10th St, Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 8:46am a non-injury accident was reported at Bonita Ave and Paseo Dr, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 10:15am a vehicle was reported stolen at 12th & Lincoln St, Great Bend. Vehicle was recovered, was not stolen.

ALARM

At 10:33am an alarm sounded at 2103 Monroe St, Great Bend.

INJURY ACCIDENT

At 11:01am an injury accident was reported at 3115 Broadway, Great Bend. Vehicle vs Motorcycle, Minor Injuries.

CHECK SUBJECT

At 11:15am caller reports a man with no pants walking a dog on the dike.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 11:52am a non-injury accident was reported at 24th and McKinley, Great Bend.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

At 12:21pm a dog bite was reported at 2210 Pawnee Rd, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 2:30pm theft of siding was reported at 1522 8th St, Great Bend.

PARKING COMPLAINT

At 8:47pm reports a 4 wheeler parked at an area near 1219 Washington, Great Bend and thought they were illegal.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 9:51pm caller reported a subject on a bicycle wiping out at Barton Dr and Cedar Street, Great Bend.

CHECK AREA

At 11:42pm a subject was reported digging through the trash at 2545 10th St, Great Bend.

ALARM

At 11:42 an alarm was triggered at 1002 281 Bypass, Great Bend.

(7/28)

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

At 12:04am reports of a dog barking near 2700 Williams St, Great Bend.

STRUCTURE FIRE

At 2:29am caller reports the deck on his residence at 2208 29th St, Great Bend smoldering. Fire Department responded.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

At 9:32am reports of a snake in the roadway at 10th and Williams, Great Bend. Removed by Animal Control.

TRESPASSING

At 10:14am two subjects were removed from 3503 10th St, Great Bend and advised not to com back on property.

THEFT

At 11:44am theft of a soundbar was reported at 2501 Lakin, Great Bend.

ALARM

At 12:31pm an alarm was triggered at 2515 10th St, Great Bend.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

At 5:02pm reports of a pit bull killing a cat at 1315 10th St, Great Bend.

OTHER

At 7:10pm possible animal abuse was reported at 2715 18th St, Great Bend.

CHECK SUBJECT

At 7:43pm possible animal abuse was reported at 2906 Jefferson, Great Bend.

FIREWORKS COMPLAINT

At 7:57pm a fireworks complaint was reported from 3410 17th St ,Great Bend. Subjects were from out of town and advised of city ordinance.

(7/29)

CHECK AREA

At 1:24am caller reported hearing a subject yelling in the area of 318 Frey, Great Bend. Subject was intoxicated.

ALARM

At 2:49am an alarm was triggered at 800 10th St, Great Bend.

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Daily Incident Report

(7/26)

CATTLE OUT

At 4:16am cattle were reported out at SE 130 Ave and SW 20 Rd, Barton County.

CATTLE OUT

At 5:18am cattle were reported out at SE50 Rd and U US 281 Hwy, Great Bend.

FATALITY

At 5:57am a fatality accident was reported at 2nd and Hubbard, Great Bend.

CATTLE OUT

At 6:57am cattle were reported out at S US281 and SE 50 Rd, Great Bend.

CATTLE OUT

At 10:10am cattle were reported out at E US 56 Hwy and NE120 Ave, Ellinwood.

INJURY ACCIDENT

At 11:13am an injury accident was reported at 67 NW 50 Ave, Great Bend.

CHECK AREA

At 4:21pm the area was checked at NW 110 Ave and NW 230 Rd. Fire was in Pawnee County.

CATTLE OUT

At 6:43pm cattle were reported out at SW 110 Ave and SW 50 Rd, Pawnee Rock.

(7/27)

CATTLE OUT

At 2:51am cattle were reported out at NE 160 Rd and NE 160 Ave, Claflin.

CATTLE OUT

At 10:48am cattle were reported out at NW 150 Rd and NW 20 Ave, Hoisington.

SHOTS FIRED

At 6:40pm reports of shots fired at SW 20 and US Hwy 281, Barton County.

BURGLARY / IN PROGRESS

At 10:10pm a burglary was reported at 726 E 2nd St, Hoisington.

FIREWORKS COMPLAINT

At 11:05pm a fireworks complaint was reported at 215 S US 281 Hwy Great Bend.

(7/28)

FOUND PROPERTY

At 3:44am property was found at 7th and Hubbard, Great Bend.

CATTLE OUT

At 7:07am cattle were reported out at W K4 Hwy and MM115.

ALARM

At 1:55PM an alarm was triggered at 156 S US 281 Hwy, Great Bend.

FIRE

At 2:14pm a fire was reported in Barton Count. Address was not legible.

ALARM

At 3:37pm an alarm was triggered at 321 College View Dr, Great Bend.

TRESPASSING

At 4:06pm criminal trespassing was reported. Address was not legible.

CATTLE OUT

At 4:38pm cattle were reported out at NW 150 Rd and NW 70 Ave, Barton County.

FRUAD

At 4:51pm a fraud call was reported at 4001 Worden St, Albert. No fraud committed.

CATTLE OUT

At 8:18pm cattle were reported out at NW 230 Rd and NW 120 Ave, Barton County.