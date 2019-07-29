Commissioners approve placement of stop sign in Dubuque

Not many people travel through Dubuque in northern Barton County, but enough do that Barton County Commissioners Monday voted to place a stop sign in the tiny community. The board accepted the recommendation from County Engineer Barry McManaman to place a stop sign at the intersection of NE 230 Road and NE 90 Avenue.

Barry McManaman Audio

The stop sign will stop east bound traffic on NE 230 Avenue. There is already a stop sign stopping west bound traffic at the intersection that are coming of the gravel road. Commissioner Kenny Schremmer is very familiar with that intersection and felt it would be a good idea.

Kenny Schremmer Audio

NE 230 Avenue is an east/west road right on the Barton/Russell county line. Since Barton County maintains the road, they do not have to consult with Russell County to install the stop sign.