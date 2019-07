After beating the Hays Larks Sunday night 5-4 in the NBC World Series, the Great Bend Bat Cats are right back in action Monday afternoon as they take on the Waco Missions at 1:00 p.m. at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

A victory would assure the Bat Cats of moving on out of pool play and into the single elimination 8-team bracket as they try to advance on to Championship Week starting next Monday.

You can hear the game this afternoon starting at 12:45 on Hits 106.9.