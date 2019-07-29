Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/26-7/28)

7/26/19

Booked In Brohaugh, Michael Of Great Bend Ks On BTDC Case #19CR44/19CR158 For Bond Revoked.

Booked In Holloway, Jay Of Great Bend On BTDC Warrant #2019-LM-53 For Contempt Of Court. Bond set at $320.00 cash only or 48 hour O.R. Bond.

Released Holloway, Jay Of Great Bend On BTDC Warrant #2019-LM-53 For Contempt Of Court. Bond Amount Of $320.00 Posted By Defendant. Signal 30 Through Dispatch.

Released Musil, Richard on $10,000 OR Bond on all BTDC Case #16CR472, 19CR110, and 19CR143. Per Judge Keeley. Signal 30 through Dispatch.

Released Starbird, Jordan To Pratt County Sheriff’s Office Transport on there Charge’s. Signal 30 Through Dispatch.

Released Wittuhun, Brandon on Barton County District Court Case #2019CR85, and # 2019CR86. By order of the Court. #85

Released Mills, Patton, Benjamin on Barton County DIstrict Court warrant # 2014CR419 with a $10000.00 OR bond.

Booked in Wagner, Kasey of Great Bend KS on Barton County District Warrant 2017-CR-174 for Probation Violation with a bond of $1,250 cash only and Barton County District Warrant 2016-CR-281 for Probation Violation with a $1,000 cash only bond.

Booked in Zamarripa, Peter of Great Bend, KS on Case#2018CR247 for Serve sentence.

Released Corter, BJ on Russell County District Court warrant # 18FG06 with a $50.00 cash bond.

Booked in Baker, Lucky of Ellinwood KS on Order to Report for Serve Sentance.

7/27/19

Booked in Nease, Derek of Clafin on a BTDC case # 19-768 for Domestic Battery, Criminal damage to property with a bond set $2,500.00 C/S.

Booked in Black, Eugene of Great Bend on BTDC warrant #17CR302 bond set at no bond and warrant #18CR178 bond set at no bond and BTDC casev # 19-2147 for Poss of Meth with intent to Distribute, Poss of Controlled Substance with intent to to Distribute, Poss of Marijuana, Poss of Drug Paraphernailia intent to Distribute, Poss of Drug Paraphernlia, No Drug Tax Stamp, Unlawful Distribution using Communication Device, Unlawfully Selling or Obtaining prescription Drug,Criminal use of a Fire arm and

Criminal Poss of Firearm Bond set at $100,000.00 C/S

Released Nease, Derek of Clafin on a BTDC case # 19-768 for Domestic Battery. Posted Bond Amount Of $2500.00 Surety Through Ace Bail Bonding. Signal 30 Through Dispatch.

7/28/19

Booked in Thorne, Cassandra Of Great Bend On Pratt County District Court Warrant #2018-CR-171 For Failure To Appear. Bond Set At $5000.00 C/S

Released Zamarripa, Peter on BTDC 2018CR247 for Serve Sentence after serving time in full.

Booked in Myers, Alisha H. of Sylvan Grove on Barton District warrant 2017CR269 for Probation Violation Bond Set at $20,000 C/S, Barton District Warrant 2018CR87 for Probation Violation Bond Set at $10,000 C/S, Barton District District Warrant 2017CR459 for Probation Violation bond set at $5,000 C/S and Rush County case #2019011236 Attempted Interference of a LEO, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body, Illegal Transportation of Liquor and Criminal Use of a Weapon Bond Set at $5,000 C/S.

Booked in Philbern, Jacob of Hoisington KS on Violation of PFA 21-5924 with a bond of $1,000 Cash/Suriety on Great Bend Municipal Court.

Released Philbern, Jacob of Hoisington KS on GBMC case 19-2160 for Violation of PFA after posting $1000.00 surety bond.

Booked in Sitts, Anthony of Ellinwood,KS on Ellinwood Mun.Case# 19-120 Domestic Battery Bond set at$1,000.00 C/S