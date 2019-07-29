Authorities investigate accident that killed Kansas man after chase

DOUGLAS COUNTY —A Kansas man suffered fatal injuries after a single motorcycle vehicle accident in the 5700 block of Bob Billings Parkway early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., a Lawrence Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a traffic violation near Monterey Way and Bob Billings Parkway. The motorcycle failed to stop and fled the area at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit, the officer terminated the pursuit and left the area after losing sight of the motorcycle.

At 5:33 a.m., a motorist called Dispatch regarding a check welfare on what they believed to be a jogger in distress in the 5700 block of Bob Billings Parkway. Officers arrived in the area and observed a motorcycle had crashed and the driver later identified as a 25-year-old Lawrence man was deceased.

Following these events, the Lawrence Police Department contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and requested they conduct an independent investigation of this incident. That investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Lawrence Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability was notified and the officer involved in the incident was placed on Administrative Leave, per Department Policy. Following the completion of the investigation conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a separate internal review will be conducted by the Lawrence Police Department to determine whether or not policies and procedures were followed.