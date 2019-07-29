2 Kansas brothers hospitalized after shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two teenage brothers to the hospital.

Just after 8p.m. Sunday, police responded to a walk-in shooting call at Via Christi St. Francis, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Investigators have learned that two brothers ages 17 and 19 were outside their residence in the 2300 Block of North Mascot in Wichita. A white Chrysler 300 occupied by four individuals approached the residence. One suspect exited the car and fired shots. The 17-year-old was wounded in the abdomen and the 19-year-old in his foot, according to Davidson.

They have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t believe the shooting was a random incident and are asking the public to help with additional information that could lead to an arrest. Police did not release any suspect information Monday.