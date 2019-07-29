16-year-old wanted for questioning in fatal Kan. shooting turns himself in

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest.

On Friday, police issued an attempt to locate 16-year-old Zachary Jacob McFall in reference to Thursday’s fatal shooting in the in the 400 block of SE 37th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Late Saturday, McFall turned himself in at the Shawnee County Law enforcement center, according to Lt. Steve Roth. He is being held in juvenile detention on requested charges of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 16-year-old Joaquin Aj McKinney. The teen’s was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle at SE 37th and SE Pennsylvania on Thursday. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

————

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and continue to search for suspects.

Just after 3:30 pm, Thursday, police were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the area of SE Fremont and SE Irvingham in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel. While officers were in route to the gunshots call other citizens reported a possible shooting near SE 37th & SE Adams.

Officers then responded to that area, where at SE 37th and SE Pennsylvania they found a white passenger car with a 16-year-old identified as Joaquin Aj McKinney of Topeka.suffering from life threatening injuries. EMS transported the boy to an area hospital where he died, according to Beightel.

Initial reports from witness state the suspect(s) from the shooting were in a blue 4-door passenger car and they fled the area in an unknown direction of travel.