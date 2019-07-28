Suspect jailed for shooting that left 3 injured, Kansas airman dead

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating have made an arrest in the Saturday shooting that left a 20-year-old McConnell Air Force Base airman dead and three other injured,

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the Horizons East Apartment complex located in the 500 block of North Rock Road, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old who was shot and was unresponsive in the parking lot. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, who continued life-saving measures. The man was shortly after pronounced deceased. Police have not released his name.

Two of the three other victims included a 21 year-old-man and a 22-year-old man.. They were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. A 19-year-old woman was also transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injury is considered to be serious, but she is expected to survive.

Late Saturday, police reported the arrest of 25-year-old Markeithen McClaine on requested charges of 1st Degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery, according to Wheeler.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a party was being held at one of the apartment units. There was a disturbance that occurred in the parking lot and shots were fired by the suspect.

The base “is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our airmen,” according to a statement from Col. Richard Tanner, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.