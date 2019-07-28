Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Suspect jailed for shooting that left 3 injured, Kansas airman dead

by

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating have made an arrest in the Saturday shooting  that left a 20-year-old McConnell Air Force Base airman dead  and three other  injured,

Markeithen McClaine photo Sedgwick Co.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the Horizons East Apartment complex located in the 500 block of North Rock Road, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old  who was shot and was unresponsive in the parking lot. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, who continued life-saving measures. The man was shortly after pronounced deceased. Police have not released his name.

Two of the three other victims included a 21 year-old-man and a 22-year-old man.. They were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. A 19-year-old woman was also transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injury is considered to be serious, but she is expected to survive.

 

Police on the scene of the shooting investigation early Saturday photo courtesy KWCH

Late Saturday, police reported  the arrest of 25-year-old Markeithen McClaine on requested charges of 1st Degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery, according to Wheeler.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a party was being held at one of the apartment units. There was a disturbance that occurred in the parking lot and shots were fired by the suspect.

The base “is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our airmen,” according to a statement from Col. Richard Tanner, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing.

 

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

 

 