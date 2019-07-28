Sunday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his first career grand slam and the Houston Astros withstood yet another home run by Paul Goldschmidt, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2. Correa drove in five runs, but left in the ninth inning after getting spiked on a slide. Goldschmidt homered in his sixth straight game, tying a Cardinals record with Matt Carpenter and Mark McGwire. St. Louis had won six in a row before this loss in an interleague matchup of division leaders.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Mike Clevinger struck out seven and remained perfect against Kansas City as the Cleveland Indians routed the Royals 9-1. Clevinger allowed one run on eight hits in seven innings and didn’t walk a batter.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Thousands of Chiefs fans chanted Tyreek Hill’s name as he pranced toward the practice field for the first full-squad workout of training camp. It was the first time the star wide receiver has practiced with his teammates since the AFC title game. Hill thumped his chest, signed autographs, high-stepped across one practice field and played to the fans just over a week after the NFL said he would face no punishment from a messy offseason situation.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 400-meter final at the U.S. championships and missed out on qualifying in an individual event for worlds for the first time as a professional. Felix fell behind early and couldn’t make up ground as she returned to competition eight months after having a baby. Shakima Wimbley won the 400 in a time of 50.21 seconds.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have traded left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics for two minor league prospects. The deal came as part of a flurry of roster moves before the Royals played the Cleveland Indians. Kansas City also recalled oft-injured pitcher Kyle Zimmer and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from Triple-A Omaha. First baseman Lucas Duda was designated for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ The Atlanta Braves have put right fielder Nick Markakis and infielder Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list. Markakis suffered a broken left wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday night. Manager Brian Snitker says Markakis won’t need surgery and could return in six to eight weeks.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) _ New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has received a four-game suspension for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning. The 10-year veteran announced the suspension in a Twitter post Saturday and says he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers and is confident his appeal has merit. He took a prescribed drug and learned shortly after that an ingredient was a substance banned by the league. He reported the infraction to the independent administrator of the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

DAYTON, Ohio _ Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green hurt his left ankle or foot near the end of the team’s first practice and had to be carted off the field. Green appeared to land awkwardly on the foot while trying to catch a pass during a 7-on-7 drill. Coach Zac Taylor had no information about the severity of the injury.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Rory McIlroy fired an 8-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka through three rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. McIrloy had a nine-birdie, one-bogey round to move from a tie for 17th to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Southwind. He closed with three straight birdies before Koepka parred his final three holes to complete a 64 at the World Golf Championships event.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) _ Kevin Harvick will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race as he tries to win at Pocono Raceway for the first time in 38 starts. Harvick turned a lap of 174.058 mph to take the pole less than a week after winning at New Hampshire. Harvick helped Ford take the top three spots in the field and will be joined on the front row by reigning Cup champion Joey Logano.

