The Barton County Road and Bridge Department has has announced a road closure for this week.

According to County Works Director Darren Williams, NE 90 Ave, which runs on the east side of Cheyenne Bottoms will be closed from NE 70 Rd to NE 80 Road from Monday to Thursday August 1st while the County replaces a culvert that runs beneath the road.

The Road and Bridge Department thanks you for your understanding and patience while the work is taking place.