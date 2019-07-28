Kansas man accused of abuse after DUI arrest with child in car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a Kansas man for child abuse charges after a DUI arrest.

Just after 1a.m. Friday, police arrested 24-year-old David Barrios who was driving in Wichita.

Officers booked him into the jail for DUI, driving while license canceled or suspended, driving with an unrestrained passenger under the age of 14, for unsafe turning or stopping, failure to give a proper signal and for not wearing his seat belt, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

Barrios posted bond and was no longer in custody Saturday afternoon.