Kansas man, 15-year-old dead after SUV rollover crash

WILSON COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 11p.m. Saturday in Wilson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Ford Explorer driven by Monica Rader, 38, Delta, Co., was northbound on Kansas 39 fifteen miles west of Chanute.

The driver swerved to miss an animal in the roadway. The SUV rolled multiple times, entered the east ditch and the three passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Ronald A. Hudson, 35, Thayer, and Malachi Hill, 15, Chanute, were pronounced dead at the scene. Rader and Keishawn Valenzuela, 14, Chanute, were transported to Wesley Medical Center. None of occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.