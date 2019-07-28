Kansas felon going back to prison for armed bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to 154 months in federal prison for armed bank robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Damon Hammeke, 26, Leavenworth, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Nov. 21, 2017, he robbed the Country Club Bank at 2310 South 4th Street in Leavenworth. He entered the bank wearing a white jacket and black mask and carrying a handgun. He left the bank with money.

Two days later, an officer in Tonganoxie attempted to stop him for a traffic offense. Hammeke fled, leading police on a high-speed chase through Tonganoxie, Basehor, Lansing, Leavenworth, Platte County, Mo., and Kansas City, Kan., before they were able to stop him.

He has previous convictions for drugs and flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.