Barton’s Dolinsky representing Uruguay at 3×3 Pan American Games

bartonsports.com – Natasha Dolinsky, a former member of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team, will be representing her home country Uruguay on the 3×3 basketball team in the upcoming Pan American Games.

Having just completed her Cougar career this past May, Dolinsky and the Uruguay squad will be one of six teams competing July 27-29 at the Coliseo Eduardo Dibo in Lima, Peru.

Uruguay will open play on Saturday the 27th with games against Venezuela at 3:00 p.m. (Central Time), followed by Team USA at 6:00 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. versus Argentina. The preliminary round then resumes on Sunday with games at 4:00 p.m. versus the Dominican Republic and Brazil at 8:00 p.m.

Semifinals will take place on Monday, July 29, with the top seed out of the preliminary round taking on the fourth seed in the 9:00 a.m. game followed by the No. 2 and 3 seeded teams playing at 9:30 a.m. The semifinal losers will play the bronze medal game at 12:00 p.m. with the gold medal game taking place at 1:00 p.m.

The 5th and 6th place teams out of the preliminary round will play the fifth place game on Monday as well, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

For Dolinsky it will be an opportunity to not only represent her home country, but a chance to face some of the best players around the globe. For Team USA, the experienced squad owns eight medals in 3×3 basketball competition including University of Connecticut teammates Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams along with University of Oregon teammates Ruth Hebard and NCAA career leader in triple doubles Sabrina Ionescu.