Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors
Sunday, July 28th
4000 Sandpiper Ln, Great Bend
Price: $299,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2612 Dry Creek Rd, Great Bend
Price: $299,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2715 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $154,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2922 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $147,500
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2914 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $142,500
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2425 Broadway Ave, Great Bend
Price: $139,900
1:00P-3:00P
Results Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2401 Jefferson St, Great Bend
Price: $138,500
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!