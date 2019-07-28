American Legion AAA-State Tournament bracket released

The bracket for the AAA-State American Legion Baseball Tournament was released Friday. The tournament will be played Wednesday-Saturday (July 31-Aug.2) in Hays.

The 25-14 Great Bend Chiefs begin play on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. against Emporia. Thursday pool play continues with the Chiefs playing the Zone 3 winner at 10:00 a.m. before they face Hays at 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

Four triple-A teams are in Pool A with four double-A teams in Pool B. The top two teams in each pool advance to Saturday’s semi-finals and championship game.

Pool A

Great Bend

Emporia

Zone 3 winner

Hays

Pool B

Sabetha

Norton

Russell

Iola

State Tournament Schedule

Wednesday

1:00 Sabetha vs Norton

3:15 Great Bend vs Emporia

5:30 Russell vs Iola

8:00 Opening Ceremonies

8:15 Hays vs Zone 3 winner

Thursday

10:00 Great Bend vs Zone 3 winner

Sabetha vs Hays (to follow)

6:00 Emporia vs Hays

Norton vs Iola (to follow)

Friday

10:00 Russell vs Norton

Zone 3 winner vs Emporia (to follow)

6:00 Sabetha vs Iola

Great Bend vs Hays (to follow)

Saturday

10:00 Pool A winner vs 2nd place Pool B

12:30 Pool B winner vs 2nd place Pool A

3:15 Championship game