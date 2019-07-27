Sunday Weather

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.