Sunday Weather

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.