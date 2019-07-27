Saturday Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt extended his homer streak to a career-high five games with a three-run drive in the eighth inning, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals took over first place in the NL Central with a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros. Matt Wieters also connected as St. Louis won for the ninth time in 10 games. Coupled with the Chicago Cubs’ loss at Milwaukee, the Cardinals grabbed sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on May 7. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt extended his homer streak to a career-high five games with a three-run drive in the eighth inning, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals took over first place in the NL Central with a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros. Matt Wieters also connected as St. Louis won for the ninth time in 10 games. Coupled with the Chicago Cubs’ loss at Milwaukee, the Cardinals grabbed sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on May 7.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Ramirez homered for the second consecutive game, a three-run shot that sent rookie Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians past the Kansas City Royals 8-3. Francisco Lindor had three hits, including an RBI triple, as the Indians stayed two games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are among a rapidly thinning number of franchises that leave the comforts of their own practice facility for camp, instead moving into the Spartan dorm rooms of the Division II college about an hour’s drive north of Kansas City. But the contract with the school ends after this year, as does an agreement that bounds the Chiefs to holding camp in Missouri for a 10-year stretch. That leaves the future of their training camp up in the air.

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis pitcher Perry DellaValle has been suspended for 50 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse. The 23-year-old right-hander was 5-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance this year for Class A Palm Beach of the Florida State League. Free agent Ricardo Frias, a 20-year-old left-hander, was suspended 72 games following a positive test for the performing-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

National Headlines

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Caeleb Dressel is the world’s fastest man in the pool. The American won the 50-meter freestyle today at the world swimming championships in South Korea, completing a 50-100 freestyle sweep and earning his fourth gold and fifth medal overall. It could be a big day for Dressel. He is the top seed in the 100 butterfly and will swim leadoff in the mixed 4×100 free relay.

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Jon Lester makes his 400th major league start tonight when the Chicago Cubs play at Milwaukee in a matchup of NL Central contenders. The Brewers just hope Chase Anderson can get through his outing unharmed after a string recent injuries to Milwaukee starters. Gio Gonzalez left in the seventh inning last night when his shoulder tightened up. All-Star Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list Monday with a strained left oblique and Jhoulys Chacín was placed on the injured list Thursday with a strained lat.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released running back Theo Riddick after six seasons with the team. Coach Matt Patricia announced the move today while confirming the signing of defensive lineman Mike Daniels. Riddick was second on the Lions last season with 61 receptions. He also rushed for 171 yards on 40 carries.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — South Korean’s Hyo Joo Kim has grabbed a one-shot lead at the LPGA Evian Championship. She fired a third-round 65 for a 15-under 198. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park is in second after making a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko are four shots back in a tie for third place.

VAL THORENS, France (AP) — One last but big obstacle stands between Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal and his first Tour de France victory: a landslide-shortened Stage 20 in damp and chilly weather. Organizers have shortened today’s mountain stage to 59 and eliminated two of its three planned climbs. Bernal took the race lead yesterday when Stage 19 was dramatically cut short by a violent hailstorm and a landslide across the route.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Houston 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

Final Boston 10 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Minnesota 6 Chi White Sox 2

Final Cleveland 8 Kansas City 3

Final Texas 5 Oakland 2

Final Baltimore 9 L-A Angels 3

Final Seattle 3 Detroit 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 12 Cincinnati 2

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Washington 2

Final Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 2

Final N-Y Mets 6 Pittsburgh 3

Final Miami 3 Arizona 2

Final Milwaukee 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final San Francisco