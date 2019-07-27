Royals trade Diekman to A’s amid flurry of roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have traded left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics for two minor league prospects amid of flurry of moves before Saturday night’s game against Cleveland.

Kansas City also recalled oft-injured pitcher Kyle Zimmer and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from Triple-A Omaha. First baseman Lucas Duda was designated for assignment.

Diekman is 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 relief appearances this season, but he has allowed just one run in his last six outings. He isn’t signed beyond this year, making him an obvious trade candidate.

In return, the Royals got 26-year-old outfielder Dairon Blanco and 20-year-old right-hander Ismael Aquino from Oakland. Blanco is hitting .276 for Double-A Midland while Aquino is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 10 appearances for Oakland’s team in the Arizona Fall League.