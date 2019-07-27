Police want to question Kansas teen in connection with fatal shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are attempting to locate and speak with 16-year-old Zachary Jacob McFall in reference to Thursday’s fatal shooting in the in the 400 block of SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

If you know the location of McFall, do not attempt to apprehend him yourself. Call 911 to report his whereabouts or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

————

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and continue to search for suspects.

Just after 3:30 pm, Thursday, police were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the area of SE Fremont and SE Irvingham in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel. While officers were in route to the gunshots call other citizens reported a possible shooting near SE 37th & SE Adams.

Officers then responded to that area, where at SE 37th and SE Pennsylvania they found a white passenger car with a 16-year-old identified as Joaquin Aj McKinney of Topeka. suffering from life threatening injuries. EMS transported the boy to an area hospital where he died, according to Beightel.

Initial reports from witness state the suspect(s) from the shooting were in a blue 4-door passenger car and they fled the area in an unknown direction of travel.