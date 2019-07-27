Police: Kansas man dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting at party

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three other individuals injured early Saturday.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the Horizons East Apartment complex located in the 500 block of North Rock Road, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man who was shot and was unresponsive in the parking lot. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, who continued life-saving measures. The man was shortly after pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Two of the three other victims include a 21 year-old-male and a 22-year-old male. They were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. A 19-year-old female was also transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injury is considered to be serious, but she is expected to survive.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a party was being held at one of the apartment units. There was a disturbance that occurred in the parking lot and shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

Police detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses and have not reported an arrest.