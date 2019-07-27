Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

July 29, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, July 22, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. UNION TOWNSHIP: Board Resignation:

-Dennis Poland has resigned as the Union Township Treasurer. Should the Commission accept the resignation, the remaining Township board members would then be required to submit the name of a replacement. Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will provide details.

B. UNION TOWNSHIP: Board Appointment:

-It is the responsibility of the Commission to formally make appointment to the Township Board following a board member resignation. Ms. Zimmerman will provide details.

C. RESOLUTION 2019-10: Placement of a Stop Sign at the Intersection of NE 230 Road and NE 90 Avenue, Beaver Township:

-The proposed Resolution calls for the placement of a stop sign at the intersection of NE 230 Road and NE 90 Avenue in Beaver Township. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, made the placement determination as sight distance is limited by trees. The Commission will be asked to consider adoption of the Resolution.

D. COUNTY WORKS: Vehicle Replacement:

-The County Works Department has researched options related to the replacement of a 2007 Chevy 2500HD. Specifications for replacement included a four-wheel drive truck with a crew cab and tow package. The bid best meeting the needs of the department was provided by Marmies, a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 at a cost of $35,699.00. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will provide details.

E. COURTHOUSE EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE: Mid Continental Restoration – Project Update:

-The exterior of the Courthouse is currently being cleaned, resealed and painted by Mid Continental Restoration. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide a project update.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JULY 29, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – 2019 Solid Waste Recycling grant applications – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator

10:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Mr. Hathcock and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is scheduled for August 1, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS: A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.