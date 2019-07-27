Larned reaches Jr. Legion title game

Larned has advanced to the championship game of the Kansas Jr. American Legion State tournament with a 4-2 victory over Iola.

Gunnar Cline hit a two run homer in the fourth inning to give the Indians a 4-2 lead and then rode the pitching of Aidan Smyth and Christian Murray to hang on to the lead. Smyth went five and a third innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out six. Murray threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen as Larned improved to 19-6 on the season.

Larned will now play the winner between Salina and Topeka in the championship game at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday Schedule

Semi-Finals

Larned 4 Iola 2

12:30 Topeka vs Salina

3:15 Championship Game

Friday Scores

Iola 8 Salina 2

Topeka 11 Newton 1

Great Bend 16 Marysville 5

Larned 14 Topeka West 7

Thursday Scores

Larned 11 Topeka 1

Great Bend 12 Iola 4

Newton 9 Topeka West 4

Salina 4 Marysville 3

Wednesday Scores

Salina 12 Great Bend 2

Larned 14 Newton 3

Iola 5 Marysville 0

Topeka 20 Topeka West 9