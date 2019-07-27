Larned reaches Jr. Legion title game

Larned has advanced to the championship game of the Kansas Jr. American Legion State tournament with a 4-2 victory over Iola.
Gunnar Cline hit a two run homer in the fourth inning to give the Indians a 4-2 lead and then rode the pitching of Aidan Smyth and Christian Murray to hang on to the lead. Smyth went five and a third innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out six. Murray threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen as Larned improved to 19-6 on the season.
Larned will now play the winner between Salina and Topeka in the championship game at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday Schedule
Semi-Finals
Larned 4 Iola 2
12:30 Topeka vs Salina
3:15 Championship Game
Friday Scores
Iola 8 Salina 2
Topeka 11 Newton 1
Great Bend 16 Marysville 5
Larned 14 Topeka West 7
Thursday Scores
Larned 11 Topeka 1
Great Bend 12 Iola 4
Newton 9 Topeka West 4
Salina 4 Marysville 3
Wednesday Scores
Salina 12 Great Bend 2
Larned 14 Newton 3
Iola 5 Marysville 0
Topeka 20 Topeka West 9