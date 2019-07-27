Larned holds off Salina 10-9 to win Jr. Legion State title

Dillan Smith struck out Salina’s Jayton Mathis with runners at second and third and two out in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to close out the Larned Indians 10-9 victory over the Salina Hawks in the championship game of the Class-A American Legion State Tournament in Topeka.

Salina entered the seventh trailing 10-6 before scoring three times before their rally came up short.

Jack Stelter led the Larned offense by driving in five runs by going 2-4. Stelter drove in runs on a triple in the first, a triple in the second, and a groundout in the fourth. He also scored three runs.

The Indians led 2-0 after the top of the first before Salina scored 5 runs off starter Christian Murray. Larned took the lead for good with a four run second and held that lead thanks to Dillan Smith who came on in relief. Smith was credited with the victory by going six and a third innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out seven and walking one. Mello Bryant had a homer for the Indians in the seventh inning.

Larned improved to 20-6 on the season while Salina ended the season at 23-14.