GEARY COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Connor Arthur Amiot, 22, Junction City, was fleeing from law enforcement west bound on Interstate 70. He lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned as he took the Fort Riley exit at a high rate of speed.

EMS transported Amiot to the Irwin Army Community Hospital. He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.