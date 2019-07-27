Chris Jones reports to Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs got some good news Friday when defensive lineman Chris Jones reported to training camp at Missouri Western State University,

Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract and stayed away from team activities during the off season and was seeking a new contract. Jones is currently set to make a base salary of $1.19 million for the 2019 campaign on the tail end of a four-year, $6.23 million pact.

In 2018, Jones recorded 15 1/2 sacks and set a new NFL record by recording sacks in 11 straight games.