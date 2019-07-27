Business News: Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball Announces New Advisor

Great Bend, KS — The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce the addition of Milan Simic to their professional team.

Simic joins the firm in a newly created role, Strategic Solutions Advisor. In this capacity, he will focus on developing CFO-level service strategies for clients in the oil & gas and manufacturing industries. His responsibilities include defining tailored solution sets as well as identifying industry enhancements, joint ventures, and potential merger and acquisition targets for clients.

“Welcome to the ABBB team, Milan! His energy and passion for our clients will help drive these new initiatives within the firm,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “Our clients will benefit greatly from the new relationship and revenue opportunities that this position opens up to them.”

In 2001, Simic graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting. He spent five years as an internal auditor at a large oilfield service company and two and a half years as a business risk services consultant with a Big Four accounting firm. Before joining the firm, Milan served as the president of a family office operation. In this role, he was responsible for growing the business, including overseeing seventeen different oil and gas project acquisitions which ranked in the top 300 operators in Texas. Simic lives in Hoisington with his wife Sarah and their three daughters, Sofia, Mila, and Ana.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered provides a wide range of traditional and non-traditional CPA and consulting services to clients throughout Kansas, including agriculture organizations, construction companies, feed yards, financial institutions, governmental and not-for-profit organizations, manufacturers, medical practices, oil and gas companies, professional service firms, real estate companies and small businesses. Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains 13 office locations throughout the state. For more information about Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, please visit www.abbb.com.