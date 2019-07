The Great Bend Bat Cats will face the Hays Larks in the feature game Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. in the NBC World Series in Wichita.

The start time was announced right after the Larks 4-0 win over the Waco Missions on Saturday afternoon. The Bat Cats will take on Waco on Monday to complete pool play. The start time for that contest has yet to be announced.

You can hear Sunday night’s game on Hits 106.9 starting at 6:45 p.m.