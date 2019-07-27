16-5 win not enough for Braves; Larned on to Semi-Finals

The Great Bend Braves defeated Marysville Friday night 16-5 but will not advance out of pool play at the Jr. American Legion State Tournament in Topeka.
The Braves finished 2-1 in pool play tied with Salina and Iola. Great Bend lost out on the tie-breaker which was run allowed. A 12-2 loss to Salina in their first game of the tournament ended up making the difference.
Larned marched on with a 14-7 win Friday over Topeka West to finish 3-0 in pool play. Larned advances to Saturday’s semi-finals where they will take on Iola at 10:00 a.m.
Saturday Schedule
Semi-Finals
10:00 Larned vs Iola
12:30 Topeka vs Salina
3:15 Championship Game
Friday Scores
Iola 8 Salina 2
Topeka 11 Newton 1
Great Bend 16 Marysville 5
Larned 14 Topeka West 7
Thursday Scores
Larned 11 Topeka 1
Great Bend 12 Iola 4
Newton 9 Topeka West 4
Salina 4 Marysville 3
Wednesday Scores
Salina 12 Great Bend 2
Larned 14 Newton 3
Iola 5 Marysville 0
Topeka 20 Topeka West 9