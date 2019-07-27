16-5 win not enough for Braves; Larned on to Semi-Finals

The Great Bend Braves defeated Marysville Friday night 16-5 but will not advance out of pool play at the Jr. American Legion State Tournament in Topeka.

The Braves finished 2-1 in pool play tied with Salina and Iola. Great Bend lost out on the tie-breaker which was run allowed. A 12-2 loss to Salina in their first game of the tournament ended up making the difference.

Larned marched on with a 14-7 win Friday over Topeka West to finish 3-0 in pool play. Larned advances to Saturday’s semi-finals where they will take on Iola at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday Schedule

Semi-Finals

10:00 Larned vs Iola

12:30 Topeka vs Salina

3:15 Championship Game

Friday Scores

Iola 8 Salina 2

Topeka 11 Newton 1

Great Bend 16 Marysville 5

Larned 14 Topeka West 7

Thursday Scores

Larned 11 Topeka 1

Great Bend 12 Iola 4

Newton 9 Topeka West 4

Salina 4 Marysville 3

Wednesday Scores

Salina 12 Great Bend 2

Larned 14 Newton 3

Iola 5 Marysville 0

Topeka 20 Topeka West 9