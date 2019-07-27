1 dead, 4 hospitalized after wrong-way Kansas crash

FINNEY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Saturday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Mariano,Rodriguez, 22, Wichita Falls, TX, was eastbound on U.S. 50 one mile west of Chmelka Road in the westbound lane.

The pickup struck a westbound 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Saine Taw, 37 Garden City, in the passenger side.

Lay, Par Lay, 47, Garden City, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital where he died.

Taw and a passenger in the pickup Ricardo Alvardo, 12, Wichita Falls, TX., were transported to Wesley Medical Center.

Rodriguez and another passenger in the pickup Luz Huerta Perez, 21, Wichita Falls, TX., were transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital.

All five were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.