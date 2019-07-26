Sterling Village prepares for Back to School Bash

Sterling Village staff and residents are gearing up for their Back to School Bash, which encourages interaction between seniors and local and area families.

The special event is set for 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the long-term-care residence, 204 West Washington. The site is the former Sterling Presbyterian Manor; it remains a non-profit entity.

“Parents and their children are invited to join us for treats and activities,” said Donna Grizzle, life enrichment activity director. “We also encourage individuals, businesses, and church and civic groups to host a treat or activity at our Back to School Bash.”

Activities and treats include: popcorn provided by First Bank-Sterling; root beer floats by the Sterling Police Department; face painting by Grizzle; and cotton candy by Sterling Village. A few giveaway items will be available.

In addition, participants will enjoy games including cornhole, basketball, ball toss, bowling and ring toss.

“We take advantage of any opportunity for intergenerational activities,” Grizzle commented. “For instance, preschool and daycare youngsters visit several times a year and we host special holiday events too.”

Other examples of community interaction are: middle and high school students helping with bingo; music recitals; and visits from Awana, a non-profit Christian organization.

“These intergenerational programs are vital to the care we provide our seniors,” Grizzle noted. “Since many residents have families that live out-of-state, they don’t get to see their great-grandkids very often. Sterling Village programs bring out the smiles and sometimes our seniors sing along with our young visitors.

“Socialization builds friendships, decreases apprehension and helps overcome stereotypes about the older generation,” she continued. “It’s important for young people to have positive encounters with older adults. And, of course, we can’t forget the hugs that brighten everyone’s day.”