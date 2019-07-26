Sheriff releases identify of 4-year-old who died at rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and the Shawnee County Cor continue the investigation into the death of a child in Shawnee County.

Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, deputies and additional emergency crews responded to the 300 block of South Masche Street in Silver Lake in reference to an unresponsive child, according to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Captain Danny Lotridge.

Upon arrival, first responders triaged her as deceased. On Friday, Shawnee County Deputy Caleb Acre identified the child as 4-year-old Brandy Funk.

Investigators surveyed the scene, spoke to potential witnesses. The Coroner’s Office is looking for a medical cause related to the death of the girl.

Members of the Silver Lake Fire Department, AMR and Silver Lake Police Department also responded to the scene.

Authorities released no additional details on Friday.

