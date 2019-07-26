Sen. Moran Applauds Confirmation of General Milley to be Chairman of Joint Chiefs

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense – today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed General Mark A. Milley as the United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

“I am pleased that the Senate today confirmed General Milley as our nation’s highest-ranking military officer. As the principal military adviser to the president, General Milley will bring fortitude and a vast array of experience and knowledge to decisions made at the highest level. I have hosted General Milley in Kansas to see our military installations and visit our troops and their families a number of times. I am confident he understands the world-class capabilities of these installations and the communities that surround them. I’m honored to call General Milley a friend and I look forward to continuing our partnership to bolster our national security and support those who fight for our freedom.”