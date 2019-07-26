Police: 16-year-old Kansas boy dies in shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and continue to search for suspects.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the area of SE Fremont and SE Irvingham in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel. While officers were in route to the gunshots call other citizens reported a possible shooting near SE 37th & SE Adams.

Officers then responded to that area, where at SE 37th and SE Pennsylvania they found a white passenger car with a 16-year-old from Topeka suffering from life threatening injuries. EMS transported the boy to an area hospital where he died, according to Beightel.

Initial reports from witness state the suspect(s) from the shooting were in a blue 4-door passenger car and they fled the area in an unknown direction of travel.