Mom, boyfriend of Kan. boys who went missing arrested for alleged abuse

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a mother and her boyfriend on drug and child abuse charges in connection with two missing boys found after being missing for 20 hours.

On Tuesday, police took a report regarding the two missing boys, who were located Thursday about 15 miles west of their home by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, according to a media release.

Authorities contacted the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) and information was gathered indicating that the children had escaped their home in the 1000 block of South Third Street in Arkansas City after having been locked in their room.

DCF employees and police officers continued to investigate the incident throughout the day Thursday, and a search warrant was executed at the residence on South Third Street.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, police arrested Stephanie Michelle Cloud, 32, and Anthony Christopher Ryals, 37, both of Arkansas City, on suspicion of one felony count each of aggravated child endangerment and child abuse, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

They remain in the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $32,000 bond each, according to online jail records.

The children, a 13-year-old boy, his 12-year-old brother and their 14-year-old sister have been placed into protective custody with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, according to the release.