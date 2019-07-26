Marshall: Budget vote was for fiscal responsibility

Marshall Press Office

Thursday, the House passed H.R. 3877, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, which, among other things, raises the debt ceiling. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., voted no, and issued a statement following its passage out of the House:

“The national debt is the greatest threat to our economy, military and veterans, national security, and of course, Medicare and Social Security. It is a debt of 22 trillion dollars – and growing – the burden of which will fall on our children and grandchildren. We have a responsibility to protect their future and the bill passed in the House today does just the opposite. Kansas families cannot afford to spend beyond their means, and the federal government should not be allowed to either,” Marshall said. “The national debt threatens efforts to improve our infrastructure, fund schools in our communities, and provide essential services to those most in need. I could not, in good conscience, vote for a measure to kick the can down the road once again.”