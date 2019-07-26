Game wardens help rescue 2 adults, child after boat sinks on Kan. lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Kansas game wardens helped in a dramatic water rescue Thursday in Jefferson County.

Shortly after 3a.m., Jefferson County officials dispatched a Kansas Game Wardens to a reported boat that had sunk on Perry Lake with at least three or four people trapped out on the water, according to a social media report.

After experiencing mechanical problems and discovering his boat was taking on water, the owner swam to shore wearing a personal flotation device to call for help.

The warden, accompanied by two Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, located a man, woman and child in the boat tethered to a submerged tree.

Along with the Jefferson County deputies our warden was able to get the group and their boat safely off the water.