Friday Sports Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt’s power streak helped lift the St. Louis Cardinals into a share of the NL Central lead for the first time since early May. Goldschmidt homered in his career-high fourth straight game, lifting the Cardinals over the Pittsburgh 6-3 for a four-game sweep of the Pirates. St. Louis won the eighth time in nine games and at 55-47 tied the idle Chicago Cubs for first. St. Louis last held the lead before play on May 7.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead homer in the 14th inning and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in a game that lasted just shy of five hours and finished after midnight. Jake Bauers singled home Jason Kipnis later in the 14th to add an insurance run _ and Cleveland needed it. Francisco Lindor homered on the first pitch of the night for the Indians, who remained two games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) _ Xander Bogaerts launched a three-run homer while the Boston Red Sox torched Masahiro Tanaka for seven runs in the first inning of a 19-3 assault on the New York Yankees. Bogaerts homered twice among his four hits to help the Red Sox beat the AL East leaders for just the second time in eight games this season. Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had three hits, and Bradley, Michael Chavis and J.D. Martinez each provided two of the Bosox’s 10 doubles.

UNDATED (AP) _ Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central remains two games over Cleveland after Nelson Cruz homered three times while driving in five to lead the Twins’ 10-3 romp over the Chicago White Sox. Max Kepler and Miguel Sanó also connected for the Twins, who have totaled at least five homers in a major league-record nine games this season.

BOSTON (AP) _ Five-time All-Star Troy Tulowitzki has announced his retirement more than three months after he played his last game for the New York Yankees. He spent most of 2017 on the disabled list with ankle injuries, and then missed all of last season following an April 2018 surgery on both heels. Tulowitzki finished with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 13 seasons with Colorado, Toronto and the Yankees.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 19 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Minnesota 10 Chi White Sox 3

Final Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4, 14 Innings

Final Texas 11 Oakland 3

Final Baltimore 10 L-A Angels 8, 16 Innings

Final Seattle 10 Detroit 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 San Diego 0

Final St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 3

Final Colorado 8 Washington 7