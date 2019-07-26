Discarded smoking materials blamed for Kansas house fire

TOPEKA — Discarded smoking materials are blamed for a fire at a home early Friday in Topeka.

Just before 9a.m. fire crews responded to the report of a fire at a home at 1628 SW Clay Street, according to Fire Chief Michael Martin.

Upon arrival, crews reported fire coming from the 2nd floor; rear of the structure. The fire was extinguished, but not before the structure sustained significant fire damage throughout.

All occupants of the home including five children were able to escape from the dwelling unharmed. A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as Accidental; discarded smoking materials on the back porch, according to Martin.

Estimated structural dollar loss is $25,000, and $10,000 in contents loss. Working smoke detectors were found within the structure.