Cop Shop (7/25)

Great Bend Police Department Daily Incident Log

(7/25)

CHECK SUBJECT

At 12:06am wanted to check on a person walking around the back of the building at 1919 Main St, Great Bend.

CHECK SUBJECT

At 12:21am wanted to check on 4 subjects walking and yelling in the area of Washington and Lakin Ave, Great Bend.

LOST PROPERTY

At 4:06am reported a lost cell phone at 1401 Cherry Ln, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 11:10am theft of a Trek bike was reported at 3712 Lakin Ave, Great Bend.

THEFT

At 11:28 theft of a bike was reported at 3503 10th St, Great Bend. NTA signed.

FOUND PROPERTY

At 11:36am a bike was found at 3923 Lakin Ave, Great Bend.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

At 1:09pm reports of an animal in a vehicle. It was running.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 2:16pm a non-injury accident was reported at 811 Grant St, Great Bend.

FOUND PROPERTY

At 2:36pm a drivers license was found at 1217 Williams St, Great Bend.

OTHER

At 3:02pm a possible burglary was reported at 2002 Holland St, Great Bend. It was found that nothing was missing.

INJURY ACCIDENT

At 4:11pm an injury accident was reported at 2401 McKinley, Great Bend. Minor injury, no one transported.

THEFT

At 4:33pm a possible car theft was reported at 3503 10th St. The car was located.

THEFT

At 4:45pm a possible theft was reported at 1015 Stone St, Great Bend.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

At 6:19pm a possible burglary was reported at 5807 Aspen Dr.

RECOVER PROPERTY

At 7:15pm property was recovered at 10th St and Stone, Great Bend.

FIGHT

At 8:25pm a fight was reported at 24th & Jackson, Great Bend.

CHECK VEHICLE

At 11:57pm caller wanted a vehicle parked in front of their residence checked at 5900 Hemlock, Great Bend. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival.

(7/26)

CHECK SUBJECT

At 2:26am reports of juveniles running around the area at 24th & Jackson, Great Bend.

STRUCTURE FIRE

At 7:38am a fire alarm was triggered at 2321 Forest Ave, Great Bend. It was a false alarm.

Barton County Sheriff’s Daily Incident Log

(7/25)

CATTLE OUT

At 7:34am cattle were reported out at 156 Hwy and NE 30 Rd, Great Bend.

CATTLE OUT

At 8:21am cattle were reported out at S US 281 and SE 50 Rd, Great Bend.

CATTLE OUT

At 2:07pm cattle were reported out at NE 20 Rd and NE 110 Ave, Ellinwood.

INJURY ACCIDENT

At 2:32pm an injury accident was reported at NE 20 Rd and NE 100 Ave, Ellinwood. One person transported to University of Kansas Medical Center.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 7:48pm a non-injury accident was reported at NW 30 Ave and NW 70 Rd, Barton County. Vehicle vs deer.

CATTLE OUT

At 8:36pm cattle were reported out at 355 NW 30 Ave, Great Bend.

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT

At 8:57pm a two vehicle non-injury accident was reported at NE 30 Rd and N Hwy 281.

(7/26)

CATTLE OUT

At 2:42am cattle were reported out at SW 130 Ave and SW 20 Rd, Barton County.

CATTLE OUT

At 5:18am cattle were reported out at SE 50 Rd and S US 281 Hwy, Great Bend.